Online application forms for MHTCET released, last date July 15

The online application forms for candidates wishing to appear for Maharashtra common entrance test, MHT CET, have been released by the state CET cell.

Online registration and confirmation of application forms can be done until July 7th on the website, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. From July 8th to July 15th, registration and confirmation of application will be accepted with an additional late fee of Rs 500 for all categories.

The Maharashtra State common entrance test cell conducts the exams for admissions to bachelor of engineering, bachelor of pharmacy and agriculture courses.

The fees for candidates from Maharashtra State belonging to general category is Rs 800 plus bank charges, candidates of backward Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, SEBC] and persons with disability (Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only) is Rs 600 plus bank charges.

Candidates can use only one mobile number and email-Id for one application form and hence are advised to use their active email-Id and mobile number for the registration and keep them active till the process of CET and centralised admission is over. The ‘submitted and fees paid’ applications cannot be edited; hence candidates are advised to verify the filled in details before making payment.