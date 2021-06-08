Online admission process for RTE seats to start from Friday

Schools have been instructed to give dates by appointment to students whose names are featured in the lottery list on the RTE portal. (Representational)

The online admission process for the 25 per cent seats reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for economically weaker sections will start from June 11. The draw of lottery for the same was done on April 7.

Parents of those students whose names were drawn in the lottery are requested to confirm their allotted seats, appealed Dattatreya Jagtap, director of primary education.

All schools have been instructed to start the online admission process for 25 per cent reserved seats under RTE for academic year 2021-22 from Friday. Keeping the Covid situation in mind, district officials have been asked to ensure that parents do not overcrowd schools for admissions. A period of 20 days should be given to parents to confirm admissions.

Schools have been instructed to give dates by appointment to students whose names are featured in the lottery list on the RTE portal. Those students who have have got lottery seats should take their original documents, along with a photocopy, to the schools and confirm provisional admissions.

A press note issued by the department said that many parents fill wrong details about the distance between school and their residence in order to get admissions at preferred schools. Hence, schools have been instructed to check the actual distance from the allotted school to the residence of the student by scrutinising the address proof. If it is found incorrect or falsified, then provisional admissions should not be given.

Parents of these students would have to submit applications before taluka-level committee or block education officer. The committee will scrutinise the complaint and take a decision on whether admission is to be granted before further allotments are given to students on the waiting list.

Schools have been told to put up instructions that the RTE online admission process has started, and also to give a confirmed appointment date to parents for admissions on the portal.

If parents are not able to go to schools to confirm seats due to the Covid-19 situation, they should intimate schools either by telephone or email. Students on the waiting list will be given admissions as per the serial number on the remaining seats, after admissions of students on lottery is confirmed.

