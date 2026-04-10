Online admission process for Class 11 begins April 10 in Maharashtra

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The online admission process for admissions to class 11 junior colleges in Maharashtra will begin on April 10, 2026, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced in a press release. Students will be able to fill part 1 of the two part form from 10 am on April 10. Part 2 of the online form will be opened after the class 10 board exam results are announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).
This year, the class 10 board examinations or the SSC examination were conducted from February 20 to March 18. A total of 1,615,489 students across the state had registered for the exam. The student registration process has been started earlier this year to ensure timely admissions.
In AY 2025-26, the Education Department implemented an online admission process for Class 11 across the state for the first time. Admissions were conducted for a total of 21,78,078 seats across 9,551 junior colleges in the state. Over 11,79,000 students secured admission through the centralized process, and over 1,70,000 students secured admissions through various quotas in-house, minority, and management. Since the online process was implemented for the first time, registration began only after the results were declared, which delayed the overall admission process. More than 10 admission rounds were conducted in the last academy year.
Dr Mahesh Palekar, Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said, “A circular had already been issued during the Class 10 examinations, informing students about the Class 11 admission process and advising them to keep the required documents ready. Now the online form has been opened. Students have time until the declaration of the Class 10 results to fill the form. They should understand the process carefully and fill out the form accurately. Since last year was the first time a statewide online admission process was implemented, efforts will be made this time to address the shortcomings observed last year.”