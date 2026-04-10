Online admission process for Class 11 begins April 10 in Maharashtra

In AY 2025-26, the Education Department implemented an online admission process for Class 11 across the state for the first time. Admissions were conducted for a total of 21,78,078 seats across 9,551 junior colleges in the state.

The online admission process for admissions to class 11 junior colleges in Maharashtra will begin on April 10, 2026, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced in a press release. Students will be able to fill part 1 of the two part form from 10 am on April 10. Part 2 of the online form will be opened after the class 10 board exam results are announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

This year, the class 10 board examinations or the SSC examination were conducted from February 20 to March 18. A total of 1,615,489 students across the state had registered for the exam. The student registration process has been started earlier this year to ensure timely admissions.