Ongoing road infra projects in Pune: Traffic congestion at NIBM, Mohammadwadi, Undri to ease in six months

With over six roadwork projects underway in different sections, traffic jams have become a common sight near National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), Mohammadwadi and Undri. While residents have complained of the slow progress, civic officials said it will take six months for the projects to be completed as per the city development plan.

With a number of schools in the area such as Bishop’s Co-Ed School, Delhi Public School, Euro School, Sanskriti School, Tree House High School, Orchids International School and VIBGYOR High School, the traffic increases during peak school hours.

“The entire stretch in front of Marvel Isola has been dug up. I drive a four-wheeler to work and often get stuck in traffic jams. They just keep digging and filling and dig it all up again,” said a resident of Marvel Isola. Shramik Shevate, deputy engineer, road department, Hadapsar zone, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said no work had been carried out in the area for quite some time and work had recently begun once the area had been allotted an estimate of Rs 7.5 crore in the PMC budget 2019-2020.

“We will develop the main roads first. Subsequently, we will move to smaller connecting and internal roads in the area. At present, we have six areas under development — the stretch in front of the Corinthians Resort and Club to Kadnagar Chowk, the road from Kadnagar to Caelum School, the road in front of Marvel society, the stretch of NIBM Road in front of Clover Palisades and the connecting road from Dorabjee mall to Raheja. We recently finished developing the road near Delhi Public School. The roads are being widened and there will be less traffic congestion during school hours,” he said.

According to the city development plan, the breadth of the roads will measure 24 metres and five pockets of construction will take about six months to finish. “The existing roads are six to seven metres wide. We are just extending the breadth so that it facilitates traffic and reduces the load on smaller roads,” Shevate said.

The steep hill in front of Clover Palisades is being levelled and will take about three months. “The 150 metres of uphill road is inconvenient for heavy vehicles and tankers as they get stuck. We are levelling it out in a manner so as to so make it easier for vehicular movement,” he said.

