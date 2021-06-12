Ongoing restrictions to continue in Pimpri-Chinchwad as positivity rate remains above 5%

The industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad will continue to have all ongoing restrictions as its positivity rate is still above 5 per cent, putting it under Level 3 of Maharashtra government’s fiver-tier unlock plan.

“The positivity rate of Pimpri-Chinchwad was 5.8 per cent on June 5 and oxygen bed occupancy was 15.98 per cent. By June 11, the positivity rate had come down to 5.2 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy stands at 10.15 per cent. As per the state government’s norms, Pimpri-Chinchwad is still under Level 3 which does not allow PCMC to relax curbs relating to hotels and shops,” additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane said on Saturday.

Dhakane said non-essential shops will continue to operate on weekdays from 7 am to 4 pm. “Similarly, hotels and restaurants will operate from 7 am to 4 pm and will remain shut on weekends. They can, however, continue with takeaways and deliveries,” he added.

Currently, on weekdays, hotels and restaurants are allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm. From 7 pm to 10 pm, only takeaways and deliveries are allowed.

“By next Friday, if the positivity rate falls below 5 per cent, further relaxations will be granted,” he said.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Rajesh Patil issued directives making it mandatory for industrial units, hotels, restaurants and construction sites to ensure that their employees undergo rapid antigen tests.

“After restrictions are lifted, employees from outside Pimpri-Chinchwad who are rejoining work have to undergo rapid antigen tests,” the order read.

Similarly, the PCMC chief’s order added that competitive and coaching classes, libraries and study centres can remain open at 50 per cent capacity. The order said work at construction sites can continue fulltime with the help of the workers staying at the construction sites.

Dhakane added that the civic body has closed down the Auto Cluster hospital which had 200 beds. “Similarly, at the jumbo hospital, which has 800 beds, only 200 are operational,” he said.

Dhakane informed that they have opened two new hospitals at Thergaon and Akurdi. “We will soon start admitting patients in these hospitals. This will further reduce the load on the jumbo hospital which is run by a private party,” he added.