‘One With Nature’ webinar on Friday to discuss role of children in tackling climate change

Environmentally aware and empowered children and adolescents are potentially the greatest agents of change for the long-term protection and stewardship of the earth. (Representational Image)

TEDxPune, an independent organization with a license from TED, in association with UNICEF Maharashtra, a worldwide humanitarian aid organization, will be hosting a webinar titled ‘One With Nature’ this Friday June 4, 2021.

Ahead of World Environment Day, this webinar will aim to discuss the role of children in tackling climate change and other environmental concerns. Young people constitute the largest and most vulnerable bearers of climate change effects.

Environmentally aware and empowered children and adolescents are potentially the greatest agents of change for the long-term protection and stewardship of the earth.

The webinar will see young climate activist Bodhisatva Khandera talk about his inspiration to work towards the betterment of the environment. He will also talk about his’ Seed Ball Project’ for mass plantation.

The second speaker is Yusuf Kabir, WASH Specialist and Emergency Focal Point, UNICEF India. He will lay emphasis on the global theme of World Environment Day 2021 Ecosystem Restoration, from the point of view of children.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.