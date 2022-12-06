One-way traffic through Old Katraj Tunnel diverted amid road repair work

From Monday onwards, the traffic coming from Satara to Pune City via the Old Katraj Tunnel has been diverted via New Katraj Tunnel and Katraj Viaduct amidst the repair work on Katraj Shindewadi Road to avoid congestion.

According to officials, traffic coming from Satara to Pune via the Old Katraj Tunnel has been diverted; and vehicular movement towards Satara via Old Katraj Tunnel will continue to take the same route.

District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued the order on November 30, and the diversion will be in place till the end of December when the work is expected to be completed, according to officials.

Repair and reinforcement work of the road’s tar surface has been undertaken by the Public Works Department (Pune South). According to officials, necessary traffic police personnel have been deployed along the diversion points.

“Considering the possibility of traffic jams, if two-way traffic is allowed during the repair work, only one-way traffic from Satara will be allowed. An additional strength of traffic police personnel will be deployed at diversion points during peak hours, to ensure a smooth vehicular movement,” said a traffic police officer.