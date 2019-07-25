One-way, no parking, no right turn: Police enforce changes to beat traffic nightmare

The worsening traffic congestion on not just arterial but also internal roads in the city has forced Pune Police’s Traffic Control Branch to enforce more than 50 traffic changes across the city, including one-way traffic, no parking zones, circular traffic flows and closing down right turns at junctions.

On Tuesday, Pune Police issued a notification to ban sale of goods on Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk to Kumbharves, where the Juna Bazaar is organised every Wednesday and Sunday. The road was also declared as no-parking zone. Similarly, an order was issued to stop the sale of vegetables every evening on the road from Kharadi Bypass to Tata Guard Room Chowk.

While the restrictions are for a 30-day period, they are likely to become permanent. In the same manner, a circular traffic flow plan has been implemented on Ghole Road-Apte Road and Model Colony area by closing down some turns and making some streets one-way.

“These changes face resistance from people initially but soon when they realise that the traffic congestion has eased, they get used to it. It also needs to be stressed that these changes are just short-term solutions. As the vehicle population grows further, these changes will also prove to be insufficient. A long-term traffic policy has to be decided by all the stakeholders such as the local civic body, civil society and other government establishments like the civic transport body and Regional Transport Office,” an officer from the traffic control branch said.

In the last one year, among the other major traffic changes introduced were removal of unused BRT barricades, shifting of bus stands, creating separate two-wheeler lanes at junctions with very heavy traffic, changing the signal timings for morning and evening traffic, removing or installing road dividers and introducing road diversions.

“While the police machinery will continue to find solutions to ease the traffic woes, it’s extremely important to implement measures to curtail the number of vehicles on the road. There will have to be additions to modes of public transport and improvement in the quality of existing ones. There will have to be reasonable restrictions on the number of new vehicles coming on roads in the city and also a cap on the life of old vehicles. Unless these measures are taken, short-term solutions will always prove insufficient,” said Jagannath Kalaskar, senior inspector (planning), traffic control branch.

Another traffic inspector said, “Just imagine the number of additional parking spaces the city needs for the newly bought vehicles. Do we have that much space? People end up parking on internal roads or bylanes connecting arterial roads, forcing us to put further curbs on parking. It’s like a never-ending battle for parking spaces and it’s going to get fierce in future. What adds to the problem is a lack of traffic culture in the city, where a major section of people follow traffic rules only in the presence of traffic police.”