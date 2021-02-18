One out of four oncologists willing to include palliative care within treatment protocol, finds survey

The survey was conducted to understand how palliative care is perceived by oncologists and their thoughts on its early integration into oncotherapy. (Representational)

The Cipla Palliative Care and Training Centre in Pune, which provides free-of-cost care to patients with cancer and to their families, conducted an online survey with 200 oncologists across India in early January 2021. The survey was conducted to understand how palliative care is perceived by oncologists and their thoughts on its early integration into oncotherapy.

Oncologists across Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bengal and other states participated in the survey.

Some of the key findings from the survey: 57 per cent believe that palliative care includes comprehensive physical, social, and emotional care of patients and caregivers, and that it is not just management of physical pain. At least 28 per cent believe that palliative care services should be provided at the time of diagnosis.

During the survey, some of the major challenges in palliative care services highlighted by oncologists were lack of awareness among patients and caregivers about such services and lack of trained personnel to provide them. The findings from the survey suggest that oncologists recognise that palliative care is a multidisciplinary approach to patient care.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines palliative care as an approach that improves the quality of life of patients and their families facing the problems associated with life-threatening illness, through the prevention and relief of suffering by means of early identification and impeccable assessment and treatment of pain and other problems, physical, psychosocial, and spiritual.

