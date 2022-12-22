One more confirmed dead in Chakan cooking gas explosion, 4 injured

One more person was confirmed dead in the explosion caused by cooking gas leakage and the resultant wall collapse at a residential building in the Chakan area near Pune Wednesday night, the police said Thursday. Four people were injured, they added.

An initial probe by the police suggests the gas leak and the explosion took place when a gas cylinder was being moved to the first-floor house from a neighbouring house at the residential building in the Ranubai Mala area around 9 pm.

The police had earlier confirmed that an elderly woman was killed and now identified her as Chandrabhaga Pandurang Biradwade, 95. They identified the second victim as Akshay Suresh Biradwade, 19, who was moving the cylinder from his uncle’s next-door house.

Akshay died of severe burn injuries while Biradwade, living in the neighbouring house, died of multiple injuries after she was crushed under the debris of the collapsed wall, said the police.

After the blast, the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals where Akshay and Chandrabhaga were pronounced dead. The four injured have been identified as Laxmibai Biradwade, 75, Akshay’s sister Vaishnavi, 17, mother Geetanjali, 39, and their neighbour Anjanabai Prabhakar Kelkar.

Ranubai Mala area in Khed taluka is around 30 kilometres from Pune city.