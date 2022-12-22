scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

One more confirmed dead in Chakan cooking gas explosion, 4 injured

An initial probe by the police suggests the gas leak and the explosion took place when a 19-year-old was moving a gas cylinder to his house from his uncle's.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals where two were pronounced dead. (Express Photo)

One more person was confirmed dead in the explosion caused by cooking gas leakage and the resultant wall collapse at a residential building in the Chakan area near Pune Wednesday night, the police said Thursday. Four people were injured, they added.

An initial probe by the police suggests the gas leak and the explosion took place when a gas cylinder was being moved to the first-floor house from a neighbouring house at the residential building in the Ranubai Mala area around 9 pm.

The police had earlier confirmed that an elderly woman was killed and now identified her as Chandrabhaga Pandurang Biradwade, 95. They identified the second victim as Akshay Suresh Biradwade, 19, who was moving the cylinder from his uncle’s next-door house.

Akshay died of severe burn injuries while Biradwade, living in the neighbouring house, died of multiple injuries after she was crushed under the debris of the collapsed wall, said the police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘A brash fellow’: Retired cop who arrested Charles Sobhraj recalls how he...
‘A brash fellow’: Retired cop who arrested Charles Sobhraj recalls how he...
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...

After the blast, the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals where Akshay and Chandrabhaga were pronounced dead. The four injured have been identified as Laxmibai Biradwade, 75, Akshay’s sister Vaishnavi, 17, mother Geetanjali, 39, and their neighbour Anjanabai Prabhakar Kelkar.

More from Pune

Ranubai Mala area in Khed taluka is around 30 kilometres from Pune city.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 02:39:00 pm
Next Story

Buybacks: Why Sebi is phasing out the stock exchange route and how it impacts shareholders

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close