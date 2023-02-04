scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
‘One minister handling work of 6 districts, Cabinet expansion should take place immediately’

Shinde said that the Cabinet expansion must take place now, else it can damage the Eknath Shinde government.

Kadu, who heads the Prahaar Janashakti Party, was the first MLA to join Shinde after his rebellion against then Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. (Express Photo)
'One minister handling work of 6 districts, Cabinet expansion should take place immediately'
Independent MLA from Achalpur, Bachchu Kadu, who had joined hands with the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde following the split in the party last June, on Friday said that the Cabinet expansion must take place now, else it can damage the Eknath Shinde government.

“One minister is handling the work of six districts. This way work is hindered. It’s not possible for a single minister to handle so many ministries and work in districts. There is resentment among the people since work is getting delayed… the government may get a jolt if this continues. Cabinet expansion should take place immediately,” Kadu told The Indian Express.

“I am not saying this because I or any other MLA wish to become a minister. But it’s for doing the people’s work on time. If any of us did not get a minister’s beeth, we are not going to leave the government. But they should tell us why there is a delay in Cabinet expansion or when it is going to take place.”

Kadu, who heads the Prahaar Janashakti Party, was the first MLA to join Shinde after his rebellion against then Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

He had then quit the post of a minister in the Thackeray-led government. He is, however, yet to be allotted a portfolio in the Shinde government.

Kadu, meanwhile, said that Shinde shouldn’t have staked claim on the Shiv Sena party name and its poll symbol of bow and arrow. He, however, said that Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are working for the common man.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 00:56 IST
