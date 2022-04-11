One person was killed and at least 25 others injured when a car, which was allegedly speeding, rammed into a bus coming from the opposite direction on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway late Sunday night, the police said.

The impact of the collision was such that the bus skidded off the road and rammed into three vehicles parked in front of a hotel, officers said, adding that the accident was partially captured by a CCTV camera installed at the hotel.

#Watch | One killed, at least 25 injured as car rams into bus on Pune-Ahmednagar highway pic.twitter.com/CeWi4ah9S6 — Express PUNE (@ExpressPune) April 11, 2022

According to the police, the accident took place around 11.25 pm at Bajrangwadi village in Pune district’s Shikrapur taluka, around 50 km from Pune city. They identified the deceased as Vishal Baban Saswade (34), who was driving the Swift car. Those wounded were passengers on the bus, among whom three have sustained grievous injuries.

Inspector Hemant Shedge, in-charge of Shikrapur police station, said, “The Swift car was moving towards Pune. Preliminary probe suggests that the car driver lost control due to high speed, crossed the divider and hit the private bus which was moving towards Ahmednagar. Due to the impact, the bus driver lost control and the bus fell on its side. Owing to its momentum, the bus skidded for some distance on its side, went off the road and rammed into vehicles in the parking lot of a hotel.”

The injured were rushed to a local hospital while the car driver is believed to have died on the spot, officers said.