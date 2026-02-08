One killed as speeding truck mows down two-wheeler

Police said Vaishnavi was going home on a two-wheeler with her relative Seema Bajrang Dhamale (30).

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneFeb 8, 2026 11:05 PM IST
accidentThe impact was so severe that Vaishnavi and Seema collapsed on the road and the truck ran over them
A speeding cement mixer truck, passing through a road on which heavy vehicles were banned, knocked down a two wheeler head on and causing the death of its rider and leaving the pillion rider injured, in Chikhali, on Friday morning.

Police identified the deceased two-wheeler rider as Vaishnavi Sujit Dighe (22). Police said Vaishnavi was going home on a two-wheeler with her relative Seema Bajrang Dhamale (30). While passing through Diamond chowk in Kudalwadi area of Chikhali, a cement mixer truck collided with the two-wheeler from the front side, around 11 am on Friday.

The impact was so severe that Vaishnavi and Seema collapsed on the road and the truck ran over them. Vaishnavi died in the incident, while Seema was injured and admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.
Seema’s family member Amol Thosar (36), resident of Somatne, lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Chikhali police station in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Police arrested the truck driver B P Jadhav (41) of Charholi under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash driving), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125(b), 125(a), 324(4) and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.
A press release issued on Sunday stated that the accused was driving the truck on a road where heavy vehicles were banned. “Accused was arrested. His blood samples were taken to know if he was drunk when the incident took place. Further probe is on,” said assistant sub inspector Madhukar Pansare, the investigation officer of this case.

