One killed, 4 others seriously injured as slab structure collapses at construction site

A 40-year-old worker was killed and four more were seriously injured after a structure erected for laying down a slab at an under-construction building of a community centre collapsed in Wanawadi area on Monday afternoon. Police have identified the deceased worker as Ram Patel (40), who hailed from Madhya Pradesh. The four injured have been identified as Shatrusingh Dhumkheti (35), Barsingh Patta (37), Sandeep Kumar Ulke (18) and Deepchand Marabi (27), all from Madhya Pradesh.

Pune Fire Brigade officials said they received a call around 4.20 pm about the collapse of the slab structure, erected for the first floor of the building being constructed in front of Alankar Hall in Wanawadi.

Senior Inspector Deepak Lagad, in-charge of Wanawadi police station, said, “A community centre and residential hostel for members of Bohra community is being constructed. After the collapse of the slab structure, five workers were trapped under the metal and wooden bars. One of them succumbed to his injuries later. Four more are being treated for multiple injuries, including fractures.”

Fire Officer Subhash Khade, who led the Fire Brigade rescue teams, said, “Construction of two floors of the Bohra community building is already complete on half portion of the built up area. Construction was on… on a slab of first floor on the remaining half. A supporting structure was constructed for the slab and also for an entrance beam. When the concrete mix was being poured, the structure suddenly came down. There were nearly 25 workers on the site and five of them were trapped under the collapsed structure. We now know that the incident took place around 3.30 pm but for quite some time, the construction crew on the site did not know whom to call for rescue. When some local residents arrived to help, they called the fire brigade around 4.20 pm. Our rescue vans rushed to the spot within five to seven minutes.”

He added, “By the time we reached, local residents had already taken out two of the injured persons. Our teams rescued three more. All five were rushed to the hospital. We continued our search under the collapsed structure for a while. No more injured persons were found and all the workers on the site were accounted for, so we stopped the search.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil said, “As a starting point of the probe, we have registered a case of accidental death and have launched an inquiry into various aspects of the project. Based on the findings of the inquiry, further course of action will be decided.”

Officials said they were looking at whether the construction project had all the authorisation required and all the safety norms were in place.

On February 3, five persons were killed and five more were seriously injured when the structure constructed to lay the slab for an under-construction building in Yerawada area of Pune collapsed late in the night.