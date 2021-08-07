One in three schools in rural Maharashtra have reopened for higher classes

The school education department is now contemplating resumption of physical classes for younger students as well. (File Photo)

Even as uncertainty surrounds the reopening of colleges across Maharashtra, Minister for School Education Varsha Gaikwad announced Friday evening that schools across the state will reopen on August 17. According to data obtained from the Maharashtra State Council for Education, Research and Training (MSCERT), one in three schools in rural areas had already resumed physical classes on July 27 for classes VIII-XII.

There are a total of 36,835 schools and junior colleges in Maharashtra, with nearly 86,33,805 students in classes VIII-XII. Of these, 34.55 per cent or 12,725 schools have reopened and more than 8,98,894 students have returned to classrooms, confirmed Vikas Garad, deputy director of SCERT.

Department sources said the decision to cautiously open up higher classes was taken after getting positive response from schools, parents and students and also considering the drop in Covid-19 cases.

Among the divisions, Nanded district in Latur division has the best response with 89 per cent of the schools here reopening and 64 per cent students attending school physically, while Nandurbar district in Nashik division has seen 94 per cent schools reopen with 47 percent attendance.

While data is not available for Ahmednagar district in Pune division, the numbers for Pune district is quite low, with just 121 of the 947 schools reopening, which translates to 12.78 per cent, and merely 7,034 students attending physical classes out of the total 2,40,394.

The school education department is now contemplating resumption of physical classes for younger students as well.

The state is, however, yet to take a decision on reopening colleges. A few days ago, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said he has asked senior officials in the department to meet vice-chancellors of universities, local disaster management authorities and district collectors and submit a report on reopening degree colleges.