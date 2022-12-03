One in six persons lives with significant disability worldwide, says WHO report

There is evidence of higher risk of premature death and illness among many persons with disabilities compared to others, according to a new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Launched ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, the report shows the number of people with significant disabilities worldwide has risen to 1.3 billion, or one in six people.

The ‘Global report on health equity for persons with disabilities’, published on Friday, shows that because of systemic and persistent health inequities, many persons with disabilities face the risk of dying much earlier – even up to 20 years earlier – than persons without disabilities.

An estimated 1.3 billion people or 16 per cent of the global population experience a significant disability. The number is growing because of an increase in non-communicable diseases and people living longer. They have increased risk of developing chronic conditions, with up to double the risk of asthma, depression, diabetes, obesity, oral diseases, and stroke, according to the report that was released at a virtual media conference by the WHO.

This number reinforces the importance of achieving full and effective participation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of society and embedding the principles of inclusion, accessibility and non-discrimination in the health sector.

The report stresses the need for urgent action to address the vast inequities in health caused by unjust and unfair factors within health systems. These factors, which account for many of the differences in health outcomes between persons with and without disabilities, could take the form of negative attitudes of healthcare providers, health information in formats that cannot be understood, or difficulties accessing a health centre due to the physical environment, lack of transport or financial barriers.

“Health systems should be alleviating the challenges that people with disabilities face, not adding to them,” said WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “This report shines a light on the inequities that people with disabilities face in trying to access the care they need. WHO is committed to supporting countries with the guidance and tools they need to ensure all people with disabilities have access to quality health services,” Dr Tedros said at the media conference.

With an estimated 80% of persons with disabilities living in low- and middle-income countries where health services are limited, addressing health inequities could be challenging, the report has said. The report outlines 40 actions across the health sector for governments to take, drawing on the latest evidence from academic studies as well as consultations with countries and civil society, including organisations representing persons with disabilities.