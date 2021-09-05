Pune: ‘One Dream, One Lakshya’ initiative aims to support Olympians of the future

‘One Dream, One Lakshya’ (ODOL) is a collaborative project between Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, and city-based Lakshya Foundation, which aims to support future Olympians. Launched Friday, the programme will identify and provide holistic support to potential Olympians with quality coaching, financial aid, training equipment, and national and international tournament exposure.

“With Dream Sports Foundation, we strive to give back to sports. In last three years, we have been closely working with various agencies…Along with Lakshya and ‘One Dream, One Lakshya’, we are supporting extremely talented sportspersons. The idea is to get sports its due. Together, we want to work towards not just winning medals but also having Indian representation in all sports at the global stage,” said Kiran Vivekananda, chief policy officer at Dream Sports and head, DSF.

Shooter Nupur Patil, boxers Devika Ghorpade and Nupur Sheoran, shuttlers Riya Habbu and Tara Shah, table tennis player Sreeja Akula and Greco-Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar are the seven sportspersons who will be provided intensive training and support for the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Sunder Iyer, secretary of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, said that apart from player’s rankings, criteria such as consistency in performance, mental and physical abilities were considered while identifying players for the project.

Vivekananda said that DSF, with the help of like-minded agencies and organisations, wishes to identify and adopt at least 100 elite sportspersons by the end of the year.