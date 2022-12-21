scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

One dead, at least three injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Chakan

Police said that the casualties in the incident were due to the burns because of the explosion and also due to the collapse of a wall due to the blast.

Officials from Chakan police station under Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction said that the explosion took place around 9 pm in Ranubai Mala area of Chakan.
AN elderly woman was killed and at least three more persons were injured following a suspected explosion of a cooking gas cylinder and resultant wall collapse at a building in Chakan area near Pune on Wednesday night.

Ranubai Mala is located around 30 kilometers from Pune City. Inspector Vaibhav Shingare, in-charge of Chakan police station said, “One elderly woman had died in the accident and at least three more have sustained serious injuries. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals and our team is looking into the causes of the gas cylinder explosion.”

Officials said the number of injured persons could be more in the incident. “People present in the house have sustained burns and those in the neighbouring house have sustained injuries due to the collapse of a wall due to the impact of the blast.” an officer said.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 11:32:29 pm
