One dead after car knocks down three on a bike

One man died and two others were injured after the motorcycle they were riding triple-seat on was knocked down by a speeding car at Shevalwadi in Hadapsar area.

Police said the incident took place around 11 pm on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Mahavir Bajrang Kale (42). Gautam Dhabe and his brother Milind Dhabe were left injured.

Police naik P J Desai lodged an FIR in the case at Hadapsar police station. The car driver, Chandrashekhar Maruti Ankalgi (23), a resident of Andheri in Mumbai, was subsequently arrested.

Police sub-inspector Sachin Gadekar said, “Ankalgi was carrying passengers from Mumbai to Akkalkot in Solapur. All passengers had procured passes required for travelling during the lockdown.”

“The deceased was sitting behind the Dhabe brothers,” Gadekar added. “He sustained a serious head injury and died. The brothers have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. All three were riding triple-seat and were not wearing helmets.”

