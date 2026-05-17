One click, Rs 9.4 lakh gone: Fake ‘pension plan’ APK file drains Pune teacher’s savings

Cyber fraudsters often disguise malicious APK files as bank updates, traffic challans, gas or electricity connection bill payment apps, pension plans, or government documents and trick victims into downloading them through messaging apps or SMS links. (Representative Image)

Within moments of receiving a file titled ‘Retirement Pention Plan’ – with even the word pension misspelt – from an unidentified number, a 56-year-old school teacher in Pune lost Rs 9.4 lakh from her bank account.

The teacher, who works in a private school, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in the case at Swargate police station.

As per the FIR, the fraud started with the complainant receiving multiple calls from an unidentified number. She did not answer these calls. A while later, she received a WhatsApp message from the same number. The message contained an APK (Android Package Kit) file titled ‘Retirement Pention Plan’ along with the name of a private sector bank.