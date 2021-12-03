One arrested over leak of state Health Dept’s exam paper: Police

PUNE City Police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged leak of the question paper for state Health Department’s Grade C and D recruitment examination.

Police have identified the accused as Vijay Murhade (29), a resident of Jalna district. Murhade was arrested from Aurangabad and produced before a court in Pune on Wednesday. The court remanded him to police custody for a week.

Smita Koregaonkar, chief administrative officer of Health Department, lodged an FIR in this case at the Cyber police station last week.

According to the FIR, answers for 92 out of the 100 questions in the examination paper were circulated on social media. The written examination was held at various centres on October 31, between 2 pm and 4 pm. But the examination paper was leaked and circulated on social media around 8.30 am.

Police said the screenshot that got circulated on social media had Murhade’s name and so he was arrested for further investigation.

The accused have been booked under Sections 406, 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act 1982.