One among eight in the world living with a mental health condition, finds Lancet study

A RECENT report released by The Lancet found that one in eight people, nearly one billion people globally, are living with a mental health condition. One out of seven in the age bracket of 10–19-year-olds suffers from a mental condition, according to the report. These people experience a double threat: the impact of the condition itself and the damaging social consequences of stigma and discrimination.

“With radical action, we can end stigma and discrimination against people with mental health conditions and their families globally,” the report titled The Lancet Commission on Ending Stigma and Discrimination in Mental Health, said and highlighted key recommendations to achieve this goal. The report was released online at the WHO on World Mental Health Day (October 10).

The Covid-19 pandemic helped to highlight the urgent mental health situation across the world. There was an estimated 25 per cent rise in the prevalence of depression and anxiety in the first year of the pandemic, the report found.

However, despite the high incidence of mental health conditions around the world, the related stigma and discrimination are also widespread, leading to exclusion of individuals from the society and denial of basic human rights, such as job and education opportunities and access to healthcare, including mental healthcare.

The new report is the result of work by over 50 contributors from across the world, including people with lived experience of mental health conditions.

The Commission reviewed the evidence on effective interventions to reduce stigma and called for immediate action from governments, international organisations, employers, healthcare providers and media organisations, along with active contributions from people with mental health experience, to work together to eliminate mental health stigma and discrimination.

“Many people, who lived with the experience of mental health conditions describe the stigma as “worse than the condition itself”. There is evidence that we know how to effectively reduce and ultimately eliminate stigma and discrimination. Our commission makes eight radical, practical, and evidence-based recommendations for action to liberate millions of people around the world from the social isolation, discrimination and violations of human rights caused by the stigma around mental health,” Commission Co-Chair Professor Sir Graham Thornicroft from King’s College, London, said in the report.

Co-author Charlene Sunkel, Founder/CEO of the Global Mental Health Peer Network, South Africa and a person with experience of schizophrenia, said in the report, “The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in higher numbers of people experiencing mental health conditions and urgent action is needed to ensure these individuals don’t also experience the potentially severe consequences of stigma and discrimination. We must empower and support people with lived experience of mental health conditions to play active roles in stigma reduction efforts and for this reason, our Commission includes voices that whisper, speak or shout about their experiences in poems, testimonies, and quotations.”

Thara Rangaswamy, The Lancet Commissioner and co-Founder and Vice Chairman, of a not-for-profit organisation Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF), Chennai, said that there is still a lot of stigma in India, although it is gradually reducing.

The main issues are that women with severe mental disorders face more stigmas as do their families. Stigma is also closely related to marriage and employment preventing social inclusion. The Indian media, especially the visual media like television serials continue to portray mental illness negatively. In this context, the guidelines and suggestions of the Lancet Commission will prove useful to challenge these stereotypes and initiate a stigma reduction programme, Rangaswamy said.