On Women’s Day, Pune gets two all-women post offices

Two post offices in Pune city have now become “all-women” post offices — a first in Pune region for India Post.

Four women staffers each will manage all postal operations at Pune Cantonment (east) and Dr BA chowk, declared Women Post Offices on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

“Our survey revealed a high number of women account holders and beneficiaries in these two post offices. This initiative aims at offering more ease for women customers to interact with women staffers,” said Satish Goparaju, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Pune city East Division.

India Post opened an all-women post office in Mahim, Mumbai, in 2019. The postal department plans to open similar women-run post offices in Pimpri-Chinchwad in the future.