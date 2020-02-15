On V-Day, a ‘chai date’ at the police commissioner’s office

Pune police chief K Venkatesham with some of the participants. (Express photo) Pune police chief K Venkatesham with some of the participants. (Express photo)

Eighty students from Pune had quite a different kind of ‘date’ on Valentine’s Day. They spent part of it at the city police commissioner’s office, interacting with members of the police force, and discussing the various initiatives taken by them.

It all started when one netizen tweeted “@PuneCityPolice what are your plans for tomorrow? Meeting @MumbaiPolice?”.

The Pune Police promptly replied, “How about a chai-date with @CPPuneCity for all the members of twitterati in #Pune? We look forward to host you at our office at 5 PM today. Those dropping in to show some love please confirm here by 3 PM & we shall take details on DM.”

About 80 students turned up for the special ‘chai date’ with the police chief and other members of Pune City Police.

“The suggestion came from a resident of Pune and we witnessed an overwhelming turnout of 80 students. This is the first time we held an event with the… youth. We had a presentation wherein we explained to the students what the police has been doing and our performance in the past year. They offered us many suggestions on how things can be done, with different takes… and it was a fantastic experience. We wish to hold similar events with the youth in future as well,” said Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham.

Vishwesh Chavanke, a final-year computer engineering student who attended the ‘chai date’, said he follows the official Twitter handle of Pune police and there was an invite for the chai date at the commissioner’s office at 6 pm. “We gave our details through a direct message and registered for the event. They had a presentation on the performance of Pune police in the previous year and the special measures they are taking. There was an interaction, during which the Pune commissioner and other members of the force answered our queries and also took our inputs,” he said.

The Pune Police Twitter handle also responded to those who were unable to attend the event. One of them tweeted, “Sir, would be happy to join for a chai, but tomorrow having my LLM examinations in Delhi.. If you could upload pics of your cup of tea on Valentine’s Day, it would be great…”.

Pune police responded, “We love your love for priorities & your focus! Wish you the very best for your exams tomorrow. We will make sure the moment is shared with you with enough pictures”.

