On the ground, PMC quick response teams to fight pandemic in affected wards

The Quick Response Teams will also ensure disposal of bodies of COVID-19 patients as per the guidelines, and availablity of PPE for all civic staff. Express photo: Ashish Kale The Quick Response Teams will also ensure disposal of bodies of COVID-19 patients as per the guidelines, and availablity of PPE for all civic staff. Express photo: Ashish Kale

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has deployed a quick response team (QTR) in each of its 15 ward offices to initiate measures for containment of COVID-19 cases.

Every ward office under the Pune Municipal Corporation has reported a COVID-19 case, with the majority of cases concentrated in the central and eastern parts of the city.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal has already instructed the assistant municipal commissioner in-charge of the respective ward offices to take immediate decisions on issues arising due to the spread of the infection, instead of waiting for approval from the civic headquarters.

Now, the ward offices will have a QRT to take such decisions. The team will hold a range of responsibilities such as conducting door-to-door surveys to check if anyone has symptoms of the disease, checking their contacts and taking them to quarantine, if needed. They will also ensure all facilities are available at the shelter homes for migrants and the homeless, and hygienic conditions are maintained. The team will also focus on proper functioning of flue and Covid care centres.

The QRT will also ensure disposal of bodies of COVID-19 patients as per the guidelines, and availablity of PPE for all civic staff.

The PMC has also allotted two ambulances in each ward office.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd