On Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: MIT-World Peace University to host 3-day festival from January 10

Maharashtra Institute of Technology — World Peace University, Pune is set to host a three-day festival to honour Swami Vivekananda on his 156th birth anniversary on January 12. Other philosophers and saints like Sant Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram will also be remembered during the festival.

“The university will organise ‘Dnyan Jagar’ or ‘knowledge awakening’ festival to recognise Swami Vivekanada’s achievements and an attempt to apply his teachings to the 21st century India. The theme of the festival is ‘Making Bharat Vishwaguru’ in the 21st century,” said a release issued by the university. Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad, the founder and president of the MIT-World Peace University (which was formerly known simply as ‘MIT Pune’), said: “You can’t just call yourself Vishwaguru, you have to prove your merit and that you have the capacity and understanding to be the leader of the universe.”

Vijay Bhatkar, computer scientist, said: “India can and must use knowledge and spirituality to move ahead in the world, not just power as so many other countries do.”

The festival will begin on Thursday and continue till Saturday, January 12. Throughout the three days, the university will host performances by famous singers, dancers, musicians, and other performers. There will also be talks by scientists and members of academia.