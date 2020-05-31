On rooftops, balconies and in their living rooms: Pune runners turn to virtual marathons

The Universal Runners, based in New Delhi, has organised two marathons during the lockdown. In Udaipur, Rajasthan, Dilip Soni of Mewari. (Representational Photo) The Universal Runners, based in New Delhi, has organised two marathons during the lockdown. In Udaipur, Rajasthan, Dilip Soni of Mewari. (Representational Photo)

To mark his 50th birthday, Milind Soni ran 50 km. It almost did not happen – his big day, May 11, fell amid the third phase of the lockdown, due to which, running outside was prohibited. Soni, who has been running for five years, decided to turn the internal road of his society in Kothrud into a terrain.

The circular track – which runs among row houses rather than the long stretches – was barely 270 metres. Soni had to keep his speed in check – he would have completed the distance in about six hours outdoors on the road or on the hilly slopes of Pune – but his enthusiasm was racing.

“I am fulfilled and happy when I am running. It is not a workout any more. Had I not run on my birthday, I would have been disappointed for a long time,” says Soni, a chartered accountant working with Kirloskar Group.

It’s not only baking or playing an instrument that the lockdown has inspired – a number of people are running on balconies, stairways and rooftops, in car parks, lobbies, and from the living room to the bedroom at home. The coronavirus has possibly created a new sub-genre of sports – the virtual marathoners.

The Satara Stay-at-Home Marathon, which marked the International Day of Marathon on April 10, boasted of 1,700 finishers (runners who completed their target distance). The Pune Running organises a run known as the LSOM (Last Sunday of the Month), in which 350 people ran at the end of April and the amount collected as registration fees was donated to the Pune Police.

Runners says they celebrated the 480th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap on May 25 with a virtual marathon of 480 km, in which thousands participated from home. He added that they exceeded their target. On May 31, the Lockdown Marathon 4.0 was organised by an Indore group called Indori Subah.

Participants can choose categories of 5 km, 10 km or 15 km, among others, on the day of the marathon and use apps on their phone to record speed, time and distance and upload these on the social media pages of the marathon. All marathons give the runners bragging rights and some even offer e-certificates and medals.

Prasad Patil, a Pune-based community wellness coach with a decade of marathon-running experience, says, “Running is the basic emotion of every human being…When you run, something happens to you – psychologically, mentally and emotionally. Running provides distraction from stress,” he says.

“Many people are hooked to running, so we thought to organise an event so more people can run inside their house without breaking the lockdown rules,” says Avinash Deshmukh of LSOM, who ran in his 2BHK, where he doesn’t get 10 metres at a stretch.

Before runs, participants are advised on new techniques – there should not be small children running around the house, furniture should be rearranged to reduce risk of injury and family members should be kept informed about the runners’ times and other requirements. “You can’t complete many laps when you are running inside the house, so some fear they will spoil the regular form that they have on the road. I tell them that form is not the priority right now, as we are focussing on including some movement in the daily routine,” says Sameer Wagle, who runs 30 minutes on alternate days.

Sandeep S Kate, founder of the Satara Hill Half Marathon, was preparing for the Comrades Ultra Marathon, a gruelling ultramarathon of 89 km that takes place in South Africa, when the pandemic began. “I was on the treadmill, one of the most boring places to run, trying to see if I could run 21 km. Once I did that, I gained confidence and decided to try 42 km, the Full Marathon, as my next goal,” he says.

Subsequently, he conceptualised the Satara Stay-At-Home Marathon. “I thought, that if I can attempt a Full Marathon on my treadmill at home, maybe I can inspire other people to also run indoors,” he says. The event saw participation from countries such as Peru and Bangladesh, as well as from different corners of India.

