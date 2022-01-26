On R-day, restaurants work a way around Omicron scare with brunch events

Written by Asmita Pant

ON THE occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, restaurants in the city are set to host brunches to commemorate the day, amid a looming pandemic scare. Sheraton Grand’s Feast restaurant is catering to pan-Indian cuisines for the day. People will be able to try delicacies from various states — from Bengal’s beloved dish Macher Chop or the popular Goan prawn curry to the revered Hyderabadi Gosht Dum Biryani. The buffet is priced at Rs 1,650 per person and one can end the brunch on a sweet note with desserts like Langcha Jamun, Moong dal halwa and Shahi Rasmalai.

Meanwhile Conrad’s Coriander Kitchen, too, has designed an array of Indian and International dishes. Priced between Rs 3,039 to Rs 4,920, the massive spread has Mappila cuisine (an amalgamation of Kerala and Arab food cultures), Mangalorean dosas and Odiya cuisine. Additionally, patrons can also relish at the live chaat station, noodle soup and grill station set up at the venue.

The slow business has failed to dampen the spirits of the hospitality workers. “In terms of our offerings, the guest can be assured that our culinary team will be leaving no stone unturned in giving them a delightful brunch experience,” said Saurabh Dube, General Manager, Sheraton Grand Bund Garden Hotel.

The Spice Kitchen, JW Marriot, will hold their annual Republic Day brunch with a spread of Indian and continental dishes.

The highlights of the buffet would be Arabic-style chicken drumstick, Lahori nalli, the scrumptious Goan prawn curry and Mutton sukha, priced at Rs 2,832. However, owing to the pandemic, the live music would be given a miss. An employee who did not wish to be named said the brunch would help them in attracting customers at a time of sluggish growth of the sector and the individual entities.

Dube added that the pandemic has strained the hospitality sector. Despite the Omicron spread, he said the recovery graph has started to rise.

“We have already been witnessing an upward trend in the last few months in terms of wedding bookings and business travel and hope to sustain it in times to come.”

On being asked about the financial benefit of such events, a staff member of the Coriander Kitchen, Conrad said, “It is not about (financial) losses. We do this always. Pandemic or no pandemic, we always try to organise something on holidays and occasions”. He, however, estimated a decrease of 40% in the footfall at the brunch, compared to previous years.