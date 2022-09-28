On Pune Metro anvil, an additional 113.23-km route

In what can be a major push to extending the Metro rail service across the city, the Pune Metro rail on Tuesday made a presentation to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) of the detailed project report (DPR) for development of an additional 113.23 km route in the city. The Metro authorities would soon take up an actual site visit with the civic officers to finalise the plan in this regard.

The Pune Metro, in Phase 1, is currently developing 33.10 km of rail route in the city which include 17.4 km from PCMC to Swargate and 15.7 km from Vanaz to Ramwadi. It has already made a 7-km stretch from PCMC to Phugewadi and a 5-km stretch from Vanaz to Garware operational. Operations on the entire 33.10-km route are expected to get underway in the next six months.

In the extension of Phase 1 by 24.87 km, the Pune Metro has plans to develop 4.41 km from PCMC to Nigdi, 5.46 km from Swargate to Katraj, and 15 km from Bhosari to Chakan.

It has also submitted DPR for 88.36 km route — 1.12 km from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, 11.63 km from Ramwadi to Wagholi, 25.64 km from Kharadi to Hadapsar to Swargate to Khadakwasla, 6.12 km from SNDT via Warje to Manikbaug, and 43.84 km of Neo Metro on proposed High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) in jurisdiction of PMC.

“Pune Metro submitted the draft DPR for the Phase 2 to PMC a few weeks back. It made a presentation to PMC today (Tuesday). Preliminary discussions were held and it will be followed by site visit along the proposed draft DPR in next week,” said Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director, Pune Metro.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is developing 23.3 km from Hinjewadi to Civil Court while there is also a plan to develop 31 km of Ring Road HCMTR in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Once the DPR is finalised and approved by PMC, it will be sent to the state government for approval and then to the Union government for the final nod.