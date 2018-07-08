Pune: On pilgrimage lane, students lend a helping hand to warkaris

Students of Orchid School talk to warkaris during the palkhi procession on Saturday. (Express photo) Students of Orchid School talk to warkaris during the palkhi procession on Saturday. (Express photo)

From thousands of university and college students participating in the procession to schoolchildren helping warkaris with food packets and even cleaning up litter, this year’s palkhi processions saw a large number of student-initiated and student-driven activities.

On Sunday, about 250 students of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), along with students from other state universities, will join the pilgrimage as part of a Nirmal Wari procession in probably the biggest such activity of this year.

Prabhakar Desai, the head of Students’ Welfare Board at SPPU who is overseeing the preparations, said students from across the state have assembled in the university campus for the pilgrimage. “The 250 students who are part of the wari will not merely walk to Pandharpur. About 60 of them will perform streetplays to raise awareness about cleanliness, and against plastic usage, while some of the medical students will cater to the injured warkaris. En route to Pandharpur, students will keep cleaning up the litter. Besides the 250 who are joining the procession tomorrow, since Friday, we have had thousands of students distributing plates made of leaves to warkaris and depositing the trash into compost pits,” said Desai.

Meanwhile, schoolchildren also tried to do their bit.

Principal Bharti Bhagwani of G G International School said it was the fourth year when students had volunteered to help in the procession activities.

“They first went to Dehu Road Mandir to meet guruji and later met with several officials, including sanitation workers, to understand what kind of help was required. On Saturday, students started the day at 6 am by cleaning up the premises of Vitthal Mandir, following which they sensitised warkaris on sanitation and hygiene, sang bhajans with them and performed a streetplay on sanitation,” she said.

Youngest participants were Class VII students from Baner’s Orchid School, who spent the morning interacting with warkaris as they crossed Range Hills. A student, Bhavya Ahuja, said, “It was amazing to see how these people walk for so many days because they have such strong faith. I had only seen this in photos. This was the first time I saw the real palkhi procession.”

Another student, Durga Nebhrajani, said other than bringing food packets for the warkaris and singing abhangs with them, students asked the latter several questions. “We asked them how they find food and water, what do they do in times of medical emergencies, how they maintain hygiene. I think the biggest problem for warkaris is unavailability of water or proper bathing facilties. Another issue that needs attention may be lack of hygiene,” she said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad schoolchildren raise awareness at wari

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, schoolchildren made the processions a platform to spread social messages. More than 400 students of Goel Ganga International School participated in the procession from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Dapodi.

On their way, students raised awareness about personal hygiene and cleanliness. At 6 am, they cleaned up the Vithal temple and distributed food to the warkaris. Other than discussing the problems warkaris were facing, students performed streetplays and raised awareness about cleanliness and judicious use of water. Some of the students, along with school trustee Sonu Gupta, Principal Bharti Bhagnani and teachers, also picked up trash along the roads.

“During the procession, students learnt important life lessons as they were involved with the entire logistics, the pre and post preparation of palkhis. Right from meeting the commissioner, the zone head of the sanitation department and sanitation workers, our students chalked out a plan to make the initiative a great success,” said Gupta.

