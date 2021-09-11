On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, I&B Ministry releases book on the maestro

The Publications Division of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has published a book to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi on his birth centenary. Authored by Pune-based Dr Kasturi Paigude Rane, ‘Bhimsen Joshi: Celebrating His Centenary’ takes one through chief events in the musician’s life, his expedition to north India in search of a guru and his training in music that followed.

“Pandit Joshi was one of India’s most cherished music personalities from the 20th century – a concert performer, guru and organiser. He was instrumental in innovating the structure of the Indian classical music concert. One of the most intelligent minds of his time, he had an unparalleled aesthetic perspective and was the busiest performing musician of the 20th century,” said Dr Rane.

Pune live | Follow latest news and updates

The book talks about Pandit Joshi’s uniqueness as a musician and the impact his music had on people over seven decades.

“The government has rightfully decided to publish the book in his honour, as Pandit Joshi is the first Hindustani classical vocalist to be awarded India’s highest civilian recognition, the Bharat Ratna, in 2008,” the author said.

Pandit Joshi has been instrumental in shaping one of the biggest music festivals of India, the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav. The book elaborates on the festival’s vision for the future and provides a glimpse into the maestro’s visionary plans, his associates said.

The book was released at a function held Tuesday at Soochna Bhavan in Delhi in the presence of senior dhrupad vocalist Padma Shri Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar and Padma Shri Dr Kiran Seth, founder of the Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Among Youth (SPICMACAY). Director of I&B Publications Division Monideepa Mukherjee was also present on the occasion.

The author Dr Kasturi Paigude Rane is an Indian classical vocalist and academician. She completed her MA and PhD in music from Lalit Kala Kendra, Savitribai Phule Pune University. She has performed in various countries and was an active member of the governing council of the South-Central Zone Cultural Centre under the Ministry of Culture.