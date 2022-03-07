On its inaugural Pimpri-Phugewadi run, Metro filled to capacity; BJP claims credit

MOMENTS AFTER Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Pune Metro services on two corridors around 11.30am on Sunday, there was a mad rush of people tryig to get into the compartments of the rake at Pimpri station. In no time, the train was almost filled to capacity.

And within next ten minutes, the train made it to Phugewadi, a distance of about seven kilometres. The people then got off the train and moved to the opposite side to catch the return rake. At 12.20pm, the train started its return journey for Pimpri which it convered in 10 minutes.

Much before the flag-off, the platform at Pimpri station overflowed with people who were not even common commuters. They were politicians, corporators and their friends, civic officials and Metro officials. As the first rake arrived at Pimpri station amid chants of “BJP zindabad” and “Modi zindabad” by BJP leaders, there was a scramble for a selfie with the decked up train.

Amol Deshpande, an activist, said, “The very first train was almost jam-packed. Imagine the enthusiasm at the inauguration. In the coming days, I think there will be huge crowds turning up to enjoy the quick service.”

Maruti Bhapkar, another civic activist, said, “It is a historic occasion for residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Though only a 7-km stretch has been inaugurated, the Maha Metro has promised to start the service on remaining stretches in the coming months. For residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad, it will be a boon as we will be able to reach Pune city area without encountering traffic jams. We can reach Pune city in 20 minutes. By road, sometimes it takes more than an hour to reach Pune city.”

While the Pimpri-Chinchwad Congress, led by Kailas Kadam, protested against Prime Minister’s statement against the Congress regarding Covid in Parliament, BJP corporators and leaders held forth on how their party went out of its way to extend help to MahaMetro so that the project could be completed in time.

“In the very first standing committee after our party came to power in, we sanctioned Rs 50 crore for Metro and handed over the amount to the officials. Later, we helped Metro acquire land for building the infrastructure. We helped them get land worth Rs 230 crore,” said Seema Savale, former standing committee chairperson, and other BJP corporators Eknath Pawar and Asha Shendge.