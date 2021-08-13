On Independence weekend in Pune, an encounter with a courtesan from Lucknow and a drive to clean Taljai hills

On Independence Day, a drive to free Taljai hills from plastic waste will be held after the flag is hoisted at 7 am. Ploggers will be provided a cloth bag each, jacket and gloves. Covid protocol will be maintained throughout. The drive is organised by Sikh Helpline Foundation. Contact: Contact@sikhhelpline.in

This year, not only does India turn 75 but ISRO also rings in its 51st birthday. Indic Inspirations has organised an event in celebration where you can take home merchandise that mark these landmarks in Indian history. While the India-The Republic collection presents symbols of India, from Khadi flags to framed copies of the Constitution, the Vyom-ISRO Collections comprise models of rockets and satellites and space games, among others. At BU Bhandari Volkswagen and Triumph Showroom, Pashan, from August 13 to 15.

As part of the Living Room series, Delhi-based Vadehra Art Gallery presents a discussion moderated by art critic and writer Gayatri Sinha as part of an exhibition, titled Call Me By Your Name. It explores ideas of contemporary identity, philosophies of love and the importance of narrative in art. A few of the participating artists in the show are Anju Dodiya, Sudhir Patwardhan and Sunil Gupta. The event will be held on August 14, at 5 pm. To register, click on https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VctQTgn7TkeAjcylDY5f6Q

Keesh lived long ago on the rim of the polar sea, was head man of his village through many prosperous years, and died full of honours with his name on the lips of men. So long ago did he live that only the old men remember his name and the tale, which they got from the old men before them, and which the old men to come will tell to their children and their children’s children down to the end of time. But, how did Keesh rise from the poorest Igloo in the village to a position of power? The Storytellers, an online venture by RAAH: A Literacy and Cultural Centre delves into the tale by Jack London as part of its theme of the month, “Voices of the Young”. On August 14, 6 pm. Entry: Free

Kamal Amrohi’s classic film Pakeezah is about a courtesan from Lucknow and many shades of love. It is said to be based on the love story of Amrohi and the film’s lead Meena Kumari. She was ill throughout the filming and died a few weeks following its release, but Pakeezah ensured that she would live on in the hearts of generations of film enthusiasts. Gyaan Adab Centre revisits the film on August 14, 7 pm, looking at it from the point of view of today’s audiences. Zoom ID: 847 2900 4487; Passcode: guldasta

This Ganesh chaturthi, you could have a clay idol made by you. Clay is considered to closely represent the earth element governed by Ganesha. Locally known as Shadu matti, it is an eco-friendly and auspicious medium for murti. A workshop by Urja Art Studio focuses on the techniques of making idols from clay. It will be guided by experienced artist and participants can take home their Ganesh idol. On Date-August 15, 1.30 pm – 5:30 pm, at Urja Art Studio, Wakad. Charges: Rs 600. Contact: 9730557776

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.