On her way to buy medicines, 70-year-old robbed of gold bangles worth Rs 1 lakh

A 70-year-old woman, who stepped outside her house to buy medicines on Wednesday afternoon, was robbed of gold bangles by two persons in Rasta Peth who approached her on the pretext of giving her free medicines and water.

An FIR, in this case, has been registered at Samarth police station by the woman, who is a resident of Rasta Peth.

The incident took place at 12.30 pm near the woman’s home, police said. She was stopped by two persons, one of whom asked her where she was going, police said.



When she said she was going to a medical shop, the suspects told her that their employer was celebrating the birth of his child and was distributing free medicines, police said.

The suspects took her to a nearby place and gave her water to drink, police said. Then they gagged her and snatched her two gold bangles worth Rs 1 lakh and fled from the spot, police said.



Senior Inspector Vishnu Tamhane said, “We have launched a probe to identify and arrest the suspects. Our teams are working on various clues available.”