Pune: On foot, civic chief inspects NIBM-Mohammadwadi areas after complaints about condition of roads, poor drainage

After receiving repeated complaints from residents, Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar paid a visit to NIBM-Mohammadwadi areas on Wednesday and inspected the condition of local roads. The residents have been petitioning the civic and higher authorities for a long time on the need for widening roads in the area, following which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had also issued orders, but the actual work of acquisition had not started.

Kumar first visited the chowk at Jyoti Hotel and met local residents and area corporator Nanda Lonkar. He also inspected the area from Jyoti Chowk to Kondhwa Gaothan, and Jyoti Chowk to Bakers Point. Lonkar said the visit was arranged to apprise the civic chief of issues faced while acquiring space for road widening at all these locations.

Nitin Bokey, president of Anandvan Residents Forum, said the commissioner walked with residents on the steep slope connecting Sunshree Society on NIBM Road to the NIBM annexe areas, where several residential housing societies are located.

“There are at least 10,000 people living on the stretch and the approach road is so narrow and most importantly, extremely steep. Today, the municipal commissioner walked on foot and inspected it … he saw the cement lying on on one side, making the narrow road even narrower. There is a forest area on one side and acquiring a small portion of that can help widen the road… he has promised to expedite the process,” said Bokey.

Lonkar said the commissioner was also made aware of the drainage issues faced by housing societies in the area, following which he asked the officials concerned to take immediate action to fix it.