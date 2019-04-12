On duty in UP, Pune cop dies of heart attack

A Sub-Inspector attached to the Crime Branch of the Pune City Police died of a heart attack on Thursday morning while he was working on a case in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said Ajay Mhetre had gone to Nepal to probe a case and was on his way back when he lost his life in Uttar Pradesh. He had joined the police force in 1988 and became a sub-inspector after passing the competitive examination in 2013. He worked in Thane and Pune and was posted in the Crime Branch of the Pune City Police for the past one year. His mortal remains will reach Pune on Friday.