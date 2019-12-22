On Day 6, another rally, multiple protests in Pune: ‘We won’t stay silent’

The northeastern community in Pune carried out a silent march to protest CAA. Pavan Khengre The northeastern community in Pune carried out a silent march to protest CAA. Pavan Khengre

Written by Tiyashi Datta & Amandeep

A day after thousands took part in a massive silent march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Pune, protests continued in the city, with agitations at Koregaon Park and other areas.

Alumni from the Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and Delhi University participated in the protest at Koregaon Park. A group at the site also sang a Hindi rendition of Bella Ciao, a protest song that later became the anthem of the anti-Fascist movement in Italy.

Sujat Ambedkar, son of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar, was among the protesters at Koregaon Park. “This government is trying to paint this protest as Muslims vs others, or Hindu rashtra vs secularism. We respect the Hindu religion and its deities, but we won’t stay silent if you force your religion down our throat,” said Ambedkar.

“There are many traditionally nomadic tribes in India. These tribes move from one place to other and have no land ownings. How would these people provide proof of citizenship, how difficult would it be for them?” he asked.

The North East Community Organisation, Pune (NECOP) also organised a silent march against the CAA.

“In other parts, it has became more of a religious fight but it is different for us. This rally is to tell people that we are totally against CAA. We have always had a huge influx of immigrants in our states,” said Stuti Rai, president of NECOP.

“The Assam accord was an agreement between the Indian and Assam governments, to filter and reduce the number of immigrants. As the resources are limited, there is an unemployment problem. The people have gathered here to protect our land, identity and culture. The same thing is happening in Tripura. As I am from the northeast, we are the most affected by this,” she added.

As the march was silent and no slogans were raised, the protesters held placards stating, ‘United we stand’, ‘NE rejects CAA’, ‘Save Assam from foreign infiltrators’ and ‘Please protest ethnicity in Northeast’.’

