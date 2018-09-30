On Day 2 of Pune International Literature Festival, programme to celebrate 70 years of Indo-Italian relationship

Author Surender Mohan gives an autograph to a young fan on Day 2 of PILF. (Express photo) Author Surender Mohan gives an autograph to a young fan on Day 2 of PILF. (Express photo)

Written by Aarti Chouhan

On the second day of the sixth edition of Pune International Literature Festival, hundreds of literature enthusiasts braved the harsh sunny day to meet their favourite authors. The literary festival brings together more than 150 authors, filmmakers, artists, and various other personalities every year and visitors get to listen, learn and interact with them.

Like every year, authors read the synopsis of their books, interacted with the audience and signed autographs. Bookstalls witnessed heavy footfall of people from different age groups — from school children to passionate old readers.

A programme — ‘There is something in the Air’ — was organised to celebrate 70 years of the relationship between India and Italy. One of the speakers, Stefano Pelle, said: “India and Italy have some things in common, like motherly love, dramatic characteristics, fondness for arts and obsession for food.”

During a session, ‘Potholes and Milestones: The Indian Political Panorama’, speakers compared the work done by various governments in the country. One of the speakers, Tehseen Poonawala, said: “The BJP is doing politics over the Ram Mandir issue. We want it to be resolved soon so that people will have at least one less politically driven issue to think about and can focus on real issues like education, employment and development.”

Surendra Mohan Pathak, the author of 300 detective novels, said it was hard to find publishers for Hindi novels. “…Hindi doesn’t receive the same importance that other languages do,” Pathak said.

