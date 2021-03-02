On Day 1 of phase 2, 460 senior citizens get vaccine shots in Pune district

Of the 460 persons, the maximum numbers were from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (204), followed by Pune Municipal Corporation (154) and Pune Rural (102). (Representational/Express Photo)

As many as 460 persons above 60 years of age took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine across Pune district on Monday. Among them was 89-year-old Vanmala Deshmukh, who took the Covaxin shot at the District Hospital in Aundh.

“My mother has not stepped out for the last 11 months and was keen on getting vaccinated,” her son Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of Health, Pune circle (includes Pune, Satara and Solapur districts), told The Indian Express.

Of the 460 persons, the maximum numbers were from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (204), followed by Pune Municipal Corporation (154) and Pune Rural (102). Monday marked the first day of the second phase of vaccination as the updated CoWin digital platform included the new age group of senior citizens above 60 years and those above 45 years with co- morbidities. A total of 29 persons above the age of 45 and with co- morbidities got the vaccine shot on Monday.

At the District Hospital in Aundh, there was a sizable number of persons opting for Covaxin, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first shot of the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech. At least 45 people above the age of 60 years took the Covaxin shot at the District Hospital in Aundh.

The highest number of people above 60, who took the Covid-19 vacccine, was at Kamala Nehru Hospital. A total of 70 took the vaccine while another 65 took the vaccine at Sassoon General Hospital.

Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad, said there were several persons interested in taking Covaxin at Pune Rural centres, and they had asked for the ‘Modi wala’ vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,328 beneficiaries, including healthcare workers, front line workers and those in specific age groups got the vaccine across 27 covid vaccination centres in the district. A total of 545 were from PCMC, 478 from PMC and 1,305 from Pune Rural areas. These include all categories – healthcare workers who got the first and second doses, frontline workers and those in the specific age groups — said Dr Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, private hospitals have been getting several enquiries about the vaccination. MCCIA president Sudhir Mehta has urged authorities to allocate 1 million doses of the vaccines for Pune.

