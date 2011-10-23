On Congress terrain,another close fight on cards

This panel has been constituted mainly by merging two electoral wards  Saint Patrick Town and Vikasnagar. Both ward are currently represented by Congress corporators Parvati Bhadke and Mangala Mantri respectively.

With two sitting corporators in its ranks,the Congress has a strong vote bank in this panel. But it should be noted that both Bhadke and Mantri won by very low margin against Surekha Kawde (Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Senas Kalawati Kawde in the last civic elections. So the SenaBJPRPI alliance and NCP is expected to give a tough fight to Congress in the coming civic election.

Mantri is likely to get ticket for contesting elections as open category women,while Bhadke is seeking ticket as Scheduled Caste candidate. Navnath Kamble,who is seeking ticket from Shiv Sena for Scheduled Caste category,said,We lost only by 31 votes in the last civic elections. Also,our candidate Mahadev Babar won the State Assembly Election against Congress’ Balasaheb Shivarkar. This year,our strength has increased with RPI joining Sena-BJP alliance.

Parvati Bhadke however said,People in this panel have faith in Congress. The party is committed for the cause of development. Balasaheb Shivarkar may have lost of Sena in assembly elections,but in our ward,he got a lead of about 1,000 votes. Congress has a strong vote bank in this panel.

Sources from political parties however say that both being women,it would not be easy for Bhadke and Mantri to get tickets to contest election from same panel. Party may think of think of a male candidate for Scheduled Caste. Surekha Kawde of NCP is seeking ticket from NCP as she lost by a narrow margin to Mantri.

