On coldest day this season, Pune temperature plunges to 8.2 degrees C

The city recorded the season’s coldest day on Friday, as the mercury plummeted to 8.2 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal. This is the first time this winter when minimum temperatures have fallen below the normal mark for the city, said officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

So far, the current winter season in Pune had been both warm and wet, with the usual chill missing.

Cold wave gripped parts of north Madhya Maharashtra, north Konkan and pockets of Marathwada on Friday. Mumbai, which recorded a drop of over 5 degrees Celsius in its minimum temperature, also experienced an unusually cold day.

“Cold northerly winds are flowing into northern regions of Maharashtra, as a result of which temperatures have begun to drop since January 16. Similar temperature trends are likely to continue till Sunday,” said Anupam Kashyapi,

head of the weather department, IMD, Pune.

Nashik was the coldest city in Maharashtra on Friday, with a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest day of the season on Friday. Night temperatures recorded in Jalgaon (7.2 degrees Celsius) and neighbouring areas in north Maharashtra also fell sharply below normal. With the cold wave set to intensify over the next two days, these areas have been put on alert.

The frequent inflow of western disturbances has affected northern India, and these cold winds have managed to penetrate beyond central India into Maharashtra, said IMD officials.

However, the current cold spell will dissipate and temperatures over Pune and areas of Madhya Maharashtra are likely to rise from January 20 onwards.

According to the Extended Range Predictions, cold day conditions will be experienced over the state, but the minimum temperatures will remain a notch above normal, mainly owing to cloudiness in the coming days. The month is likely to end on a warm note, said IMD officials.

