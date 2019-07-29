On Bengaluru-Mumbai Expressway: In a first, warm water swimming pool opens in Wakad

IN a first in Pune, a warm water swimming pool has come up at the newly launched David Lloyd Clubs Talwalkars at Wakad in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The club was inaugurated earlier this week. “The temperature-controlled swimming pool is the first-of-its-kind in Pune. It will have warm water throughout the day where swimmers can enjoy themselves,” said Scott Lloyd, deputy chairman, David Lloyd Clubs.

Lloyd said the club is strategically located in Wakad, which is on the Bengaluru-Mumbai Expressway. “We have chosen this spot for the club due to the exponential growth of the area and its proximity to Hinjewadi IT park,” he said, adding that the club provides facilities that are up to international standards.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials said they do not have a warm water pool in their jurisdiction and neither do premium hotels. During the inauguration of the club, it was pointed out that even clubs in Pune city do not have a warm water pool.

Lloyd said the major attractions of the club will be the heated, outdoor swimming pool and the bar, which, at 110 feet, is Pune’s longest. The swimming pool is 25 metres long and will remain open from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm. The club is located close to the flyover, which goes to Hinjewadi. Even before its launch, the club garnered 300 members. For residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad, the club will provide quick access, unlike clubs in Pune, which are becoming a long distance affair due to growing traffic congestion.

Prashant Talwalkar, director, Talwalkars Better Value Fitness, said, “Our venture in India with Europe’s David Lloyd Clubs is expected to be a game changer in the wellness and leisure club category. With this partnership, we are focused on families, to give them great club experiences together as well as on an individual level.” Talwalkar said the club is different in several respects from other clubs in Pune city. “We have set very high standards with the club and its facilities,” he said.

The club is designed and constructed across seven floors over an area of 1.1 acre. It offers a wide range of sports and fitness facilities, including jacuzzi, racquet facilities, inclusive of tennis, squash and badminton, a multi-purpose hall, gym and three group exercise studios, children’s activity rooms, a children’s soft play zone, billiards room, spa, adult and business lounges and three distinctive dining areas, a poolside cafe, The Clubroom and a rooftop Global Bar and Restaurant.

Pune, said Lloyd, is an ideal metro to introduce a concept leisure, family and sports club in India. “Through this club, we aim to build the international concept of ‘clubbiness’ among the residents of Pune, who wish to spend some quality family time as well as engage in a range of athletic and leisure activities.”