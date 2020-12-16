On accident-prone patch: 1 injured, 10 vehicles damaged in accident on Mumbai-Bangalore Highway bypass road

Police later arrested the truck driver, Raosaheb Kuthe (31), who told police that he had lost control of the vehicle.(Representational)

ONE person was seriously injured and 10 vehicles were damaged after a truck driver lost control of his vehicle, which went on to hit multiple vehicles on the bypass road of Mumbai-Bangalore Highway near Navale Bridge in Pune on Wednesday morning. This is the third such incident involving multiple vehicles over the last one month on this bypass road in Katraj area.

“A truck hit nine to 10 vehicles near Navale Bridge after the driver lost control of it. One person, a rickshaw driver, has sustained fracture injuries. The damaged vehicles include cars, a rickshaw and a two-wheeler. Our staff rushed to the spot after the accident and coordinated with traffic police team to streamline traffic flow, which was hampered due to the accident,” said Senior Inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

The damaged vehicles include eight cars, a two-wheeler and a rickshaw. Most of the vehicles were badly damaged because of the impact from the truck. Police later arrested the truck driver, Raosaheb Kuthe (31), who told police that he had lost control of the vehicle.

The injured rickshaw driver has been identified as Ashok Nagarkar (46), a resident of Pashan, who sustained fractures on his hand and leg.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

On November 29, three persons were killed and six more were injured after a container truck went out of control of the driver, due to suspected brake failure, and went on to cause an accident involving eight vehicles near Navale Bridge. In a similar incident, two persons were injured in an accident involving five heavy vehicles and a car, which took place on the bypass road of Mumbai-Bangalore Highway at Katraj in the early hours of November 25. Officials said the incident involved two back-to-back collisions of heavy vehicles on a very accident-prone spot of the bypass road.

After the incident on November 29, senior officials from Pune City Traffic Police, including DCP Rahul Shrirame, along with officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), had conducted a survey of the area to come up with solutions to traffic issues of the accident-prone patch.

Officials said the police have submitted a list of 20 corrective measures to the NHAI, including installation of sign boards, reflectors, restructuring of exit and entry points to the road, maintenance of service roads and repairing of pot holes and median damage.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.