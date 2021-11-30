Omicron fears: Parents undecided over sending children back to school

November 30, 2021 5:47:50 am
With December 1, the date announced by the state education department for reopening of physical (offline) classes for school students from Class 1, just a day away, parents in Pune said they are undecided over the issue. In many cases, schools are yet to give them any clear instructions in the regard, they added. A few days back, state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced reopening of schools across Maharashtra after receiving the nod from the state cabinet and the paediatric task force for Covid-19.
Rukaiyya Zaki, whose son studies in Class 5 at Dastur School, said the school has only asked the parents to keep the uniform ready, adding any further plan and dates for reopening is yet to be finalised. “Personally, I feel schools should continue online for this academic year, considering our kids cannot be vaccinated. I have decided not to send my son if they start offline classes. My whole family suffered early this year and we are still bearing the consequences. So, I am apprehensive,” she said. Dr Govinda Narke, a parent to two children aged 8 and 3, said he was very keen to send them to school until a week back. “But due to fear of Omicron, I don’t want to send them to school now…” he said.
