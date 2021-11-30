scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
MUST READ

Omicron fears: Parents undecided over sending children back to school

A few days back, state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced reopening of schools across Maharashtra after receiving the nod from the state cabinet and the paediatric task force for Covid-19.

Written by Alifiya Khan | Pune |
November 30, 2021 5:47:50 am
Rukaiyya Zaki, whose son studies in Class 5 at Dastur School, said the school has only asked the parents to keep the uniform ready, adding any further plan and dates for reopening is yet to be finalised.

With December 1, the date announced by the state education department for reopening of physical (offline) classes for school students from Class 1, just a day away, parents in Pune said they are undecided over the issue. In many cases, schools are yet to give them any clear instructions in the regard, they added. A few days back, state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced reopening of schools across Maharashtra after receiving the nod from the state cabinet and the paediatric task force for Covid-19.

Click here for more

Rukaiyya Zaki, whose son studies in Class 5 at Dastur School, said the school has only asked the parents to keep the uniform ready, adding any further plan and dates for reopening is yet to be finalised. “Personally, I feel schools should continue online for this academic year, considering our kids cannot be vaccinated. I have decided not to send my son if they start offline classes. My whole family suffered early this year and we are still bearing the consequences. So, I am apprehensive,” she said. Dr Govinda Narke, a parent to two children aged 8 and 3, said he was very keen to send them to school until a week back. “But due to fear of Omicron, I don’t want to send them to school now…” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 30: Latest News

Advertisement