Omicron fears: Parents undecided over sending children back to school

Rukaiyya Zaki, whose son studies in Class 5 at Dastur School, said the school has only asked the parents to keep the uniform ready, adding any further plan and dates for reopening is yet to be finalised.

With December 1, the date announced by the state education department for reopening of physical (offline) classes for school students from Class 1, just a day away, parents in Pune said they are undecided over the issue. In many cases, schools are yet to give them any clear instructions in the regard, they added. A few days back, state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced reopening of schools across Maharashtra after receiving the nod from the state cabinet and the paediatric task force for Covid-19.