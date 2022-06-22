Omega Seiki Mobility to try out novel ways to expand electric vehicle market

For Uday Narang, founder and chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, the makers of electric vehicles, creation of an ecosystem is more important than garnering numbers in terms of sales. Narang, who was speaking to The Indian Express, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the new vehicle manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune district, Maharashtra, Monday said ther company is focusing on entering markets in a manner which has so far not been tried by any other electric vehicle manufacturers.

Narang’s company had ventured into the electric vehicle space in 2018, and since then it has seen investment worth $100 million. Besides the newly opened facility in Chakan, the company has another one in North India. The company will launch a new facility in Chennai in the next three months. The Chakan plant that has the monthly capacity of producing 500 vehicles can soon be spruced up to double its productivity. The Chennai plant, he said, would be capable of producing 2,000 vehicles per month.

The main reason, Narang said, for setting up of these manufacturing facilities was to be close to consumers. Also diversifying their manufacturing facilities would help the company cut costs in terms of logistics. At present, the company has presence in two-wheeler, three-wheeler and cargo verticals in the EV sector. Narang said their company wanted to reach the tier-2, tier-3 cities and penetrate the last mile connectivity problem.

“In India, the economy is the main discerning factor for consumers. Thus when we talk to our consumers we tell them the savings in terms of fuel and maintenance our vehicles will bring to them,” he said.

Logistic companies have evinced interest in letting them run end-to-end solutions for them. For every 20 vehicles, the company has insisted on putting up a charging point. Also every dealer has been asked to set up charging stations and service stations. The company has 100 dealerships at present.

The electric vehicle scenario in the country has seen many Start-ups but the growing industry has been marred by accidents and fires. Narang said their company has tied up with US-based C4V to import solid state batteries to the country. Narang said Omega is the only company to export vehicles to African, ASEAN and Latin American countries. The company is also entering the Bangladehi market soon.