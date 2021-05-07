Olympic-bound boxers to resume training at ASI soon

The ASI camp will be conducted with a secure training module in which players will be divided into three groups alongside their respective sparring partners and coaches to train at different time schedules. (File Photo)

Olympic-bound elite women boxers, including six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg), along with Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), who have been named in the national camp, will resume their preparations at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in the coming days.

With the pandemic raging, the decision to shift the national camp to Pune was taken. Total 10 women boxers will continue their training at the ASI till July 31, after which four boxers would leave for Tokyo.

“With the Asian Championships and the Olympic Games approaching, our focus will be to utilise the time we have in hand and maximise the training ahead of these two events,” said Hemanta Kalita, general secretary of the Boxing Federation of India.

The ASI camp will be conducted with a secure training module in which players will be divided into three groups alongside their respective sparring partners and coaches to train at different time schedules.

“Considering safety of players, coaches and support staff, we have created a training plan for players in separate clusters to minimise the risk involved. These are tough times and we have to be careful. We have a job at hand and we are ensuring our boxers can get back to the camp and start training to get the best results possible,” added Kalita.

2019 World Championship bronze medallist Jamuna Boro (54kg) is making a return to the national camp, after a long break following an injury, as she is included among the boxers selected to take part in the national camp.

However, Olympic-qualified boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) will continue to train at IIS Bellary where she has been training since the lockdown began.

Apart from the Olympic-bound boxers, youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), alongside Manju Rani (48kg), Sonia Lather (57kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Shashi Chopra (64kg) and Jasmine (57kg) have also been picked for the training camp.

The pugilists will be accompanied by a 10-member team of coaches and support staff which includes Head Coach Momammed Ali Qamar and Foreign Coach Raffaele Bergamasco.

