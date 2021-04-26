Pune: Old Command hospital to be converted to Covid facility, to admit civilian patients in one week

According to a district health report dated April 24, there are 96 dedicated Covid hospitals in Pune, of which 71 are in the city, six in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 19 in rural areas. (File/Vishal Srivastav)

THE ARMED FORCES has decided to convert the old Command Hospital (Southern Command) into a Covid-19 hospital, and will start admitting civilian patients in a week’s time. Close to 190 beds will be opened up for civilians at the old Command Hospital at Wanowrie. This includes 100 oxygen beds, 20 ICU beds and 10 high-dependency unit beds, highly placed sources said.

The Southern Command’s headquarters are in Pune and the civic administration along with other authorities had sought help from the armed forces. The city’s health infrastructure was struggling to cope with the number of new Covid-19 admissions and, till Sunday night, there were 1.01 lakh active cases in Pune district.

Out of these, 73,010 are in home isolation and 28,704 are admitted to various hospitals. The demand for oxygen and ICU beds has increased. In Pune city alone, there are 10,252 patients across various hospitals, while 39,037 are in home isolation.

There are 435 dedicated Covid health centres and 111 Covid care centres in the district. According to the report, there are 13,806 oxygen, 2,521 ICU and 1,461 ventilator beds. There are 46,099 beds (without oxygen) across these hospitals and care centres.

In January this year, a modern super-specialty 1082-bed Command Hospital was inaugurated. This project was conceived a decade ago and was aimed at relocating the largest tertiary care multi-specialty centre of Armed Forces Medical Services to Kondhwa from its present location at Wanowrie. The new Command Hospital has been scientifically designed and located opposite to Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences (AICTS).

According to sources, the AICTS will now provide Covid treatment for serving personnel, veterans and their families. Directives are also being issued that anyone with flu or Covid-like symptoms should report to AICTS and not the old Command hospital where civilians will be admitted. The old hospital will now only be used for civilian patients. The AICTS, which has admitted civilian patients, will now transfer them to the old hospital.

Military Hospital in Khadki will provide medical support for Covid cases to serving personnel and veterans, and it will not take up any civilian case. Additional beds with oxygen facilities are also being organised at AICTS and MH Khadki.