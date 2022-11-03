scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Oil spill on Sinhagad Road in Pune, no accidents reported

A Pune Fire Brigade team rushed to the spot and covered the oil patches with sand and dust to prevent mishaps.

According to fire brigade officials, its control room received a call from a citizen around 6.40 am about the oil spill on Sinhagad Road.

An unidentified vehicle spilled oil on Sinhagad Road between Pune’s Panmala and Rajaram Bridge on Thursday morning, resulting in traffic being disrupted on the route for a while. A Pune Fire Brigade team rushed to the spot and covered the road with sand and dust to prevent mishaps.

According to fire brigade officials, its control room received a call from a citizen around 6.40 am about the oil spill on Sinhagad Road. A team reached the spot and realising that there was a possibility of an accident, threw dust and sand on the oil patches.

Fire brigade officials said that no accidents were reported and added that they were unaware of how the oil had spilled onto the road.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 09:59:37 am
