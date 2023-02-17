Ohio University Professor Amritjit Singh highlights acts of kindness during partition, urges peaceful relations with neighbours

Written by VAISHNAVI PAWAR & MRIDULA SINGH

Ohio University Professor Amritjit Singh, whose family was among those who migrated from Rawalpindi in present-day Pakistan to India during partition, said that it’s unfortunate that acts of kindness done by different communities during the 1947 tragedy have been largely forgotten.

Singh, who is the Langston Hughes Professor Emeritus of English and African Studies at the American university, spoke at two events organised at Ness Wadia College of Commerce in Pune on Friday. In the morning, he delivered the Sir Ness Wadia Memorial Lecture organized by the Modern Education Society in association with the Staff Academy of the college. This was followed by ‘India 1947 – A Retrospective View’, a discussion organised by the Department of English of the college.

During the discussion, Professor Singh praised Indian culture and said that in the times of partition, there were many instances of kindness and humanity that often drowned out the narrative dominated by the violence that took place.

Singh recounted his own family’s experience of moving from Rawalpindi in present-day Pakistan to India with the help of his father’s Muslim friend. He said, “Partition displaced millions of people, and a lot of violence took place at that time. But still, there were many people who helped not just their friends but also strangers with food, shelter, and most importantly, safety. Stories of these unknown heroes are not much talked about and people remember 1947 just for the violence. We often hear violent stories that occurred during the time of partition, but ignore the fact that people from different communities also helped each other at that time.”

Singh detailed the contribution made by Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru in shaping India and making it a peaceful and independent country. He emphasised having a peaceful and productive relationship with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

During the question and answer session, students asked Prof Singh about the ‘mistakes’ made by India’s founding leaders. Singh said that one shouldn’t expect even great leaders to be perfect, since they are also humans and can make mistakes.

In the morning session, Singh also addressed the issue of eroding passion for teaching among teachers, urging educators to live by their convictions and values to shape young minds. The events were organized by the Modern Education Society in association with the Staff Academy and the Department of English of the college.