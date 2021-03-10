Offline mode cancelled, PIFF to be hosted online from Mar 18 to 25

For registration to the online format of PIFF, please log on to: https://www.piffindia.com/

In the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases in the city, Pune Film Foundation (PFF) has decided to reschedule the upcoming Pune International Film Festival (PIFF). In its 19th edition, the festival was to be inaugurated on March 11. While virtual screenings will take place between March 18 and 25, physical screenings have been cancelled altogether.

“Due to the current situation, film enthusiasts have some apprehension about enjoying PIFF inside theatres. A lot of delegates inquired to check if their registration for PIFF at theatres can be converted to an online format. As organisers, we would always want the festival to be enjoyed by maximum film aficionados and, thus, have decided to postpone the festival to be held in theatres,” said Dr Jabbar Patel, festival director, PIFF.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“However, we also believe that the show must go on and, thus, have decided to host PIFF online between March 18 and 25. The online format is getting postponed only by a week primarily to facilitate conversion of delegate registration from offline to online format. As informed earlier, about 26 films from the world cinema category shall be showcased in the online format of the film festival,” he added.

For registration to the online format of PIFF, please log on to: https://www.piffindia.com/